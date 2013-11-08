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KONE LIFTING TECHNOLOGY RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 160,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 3,200,000
The Netherlands : € 3,200,000
Italy : € 11,200,000
Finland : € 142,400,000
Industry : € 160,000,000
Signature date(s)
17/04/2014 : € 3,200,000
17/04/2014 : € 3,200,000
17/04/2014 : € 11,200,000
17/04/2014 : € 142,400,000
Other links
Related public register
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Kone People Flow Technology RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE LIFTING TECHNOLOGY RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
8 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 17/04/2014
20130354
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KONE PEOPLE FLOW TECHNOLOGY RDI
KONE OYJ
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 160 million
EUR 336 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

RDI investments related to elevator and escalator technologies during the period of 2013-2016.

The project focuses on improving the environmental performance, ride comfort, visual design and safety of elevators and escalators.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns primarily investments in research and development that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities without changing their pre-authorised scope. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not expected to be required by EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The project might, however, also include capital expenditures related to the R&D activities. Whether these investments fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive, along with any other environmental issues, will be clarified during the project’s appraisal.

The promoter is a private sector company operating in the manufacturing sector not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Kone People Flow Technology RDI
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE LIFTING TECHNOLOGY RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Kone People Flow Technology RDI
Publication Date
10 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49922430
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130354
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Finland
The Netherlands
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE LIFTING TECHNOLOGY RDI
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
86848503
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130354
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Finland
The Netherlands
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Kone People Flow Technology RDI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KONE LIFTING TECHNOLOGY RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
KONE PEOPLE FLOW TECHNOLOGY RDI
Data sheet
KONE LIFTING TECHNOLOGY RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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