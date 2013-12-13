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MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Hungary : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
12/12/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports upgrading of energy sector infrastructure in Hungary with EUR 100 million

Summary sheet

Release date
13 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 12/12/2014
20130348
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
MAVIR MAGYAR VILLAMOSENERGIA-IPARI ATVITELI RENDSZERIRANYITO ZRT
MAGYAR FOLDGAZTAROLO ZRT
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 203 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Reinforcement and extension of Hungary's electricity transmission network during 2013-2018 and reconstructure works on the underground gas storages.

Economic and Social Cohesion (transversal)
Competitive and Secure Energy (incl. TEN-E)

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Some of the project schemes fall under Annex I of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring an EIA. Other project schemes fall under Annex II; therefore the Competent Authority has to decide whether an EIA is required. The status and available results of the environmental impact studies and the authorisation processes as well as the actual impacts, including potential negative impacts on sites of importance of nature or cultural heritage conservation, and the planned mitigating and/or compensating measures will be reviewed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Other links
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports upgrading of energy sector infrastructure in Hungary with EUR 100 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Publication Date
4 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53120639
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130348
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164723409
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130348
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Hungary
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Other links
Summary sheet
MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Data sheet
MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports upgrading of energy sector infrastructure in Hungary with EUR 100 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Hungary: EIB supports upgrading of energy sector infrastructure in Hungary with EUR 100 million
Other links
Related public register
04/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MVM ELECTRICITY AND GAS STORAGE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications