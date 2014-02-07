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IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
India : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
31/03/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for climate change mitigation projects
Related sub-project
IIFCL - MYTRAH VAYU INDRAVATI
Related sub-project
IIFCL - OSTRO MADHYA & ANANTPUR WIND FARMS
Related sub-project
IIFCL - CLEAN WIND POWER (RATLAM)

Summary sheet

Release date
7 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 31/03/2014
20130339
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 1300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support a series of investment projects that contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation.

The operation consists of a framework loan for the support of small to medium sized renewable energy and energy efficiency investments in India. The project pipeline is not confirmed but it is expected to consist of small run-of-the-river hydropower plants, biomass, solar and wind power plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Regarding the environment aspects, the operation will focus on small or medium sized projects with in principle limited environmental and social impacts. The experience, procedures and capacity of the borrower to check eligibility, perform due diligence and monitor projects following EIB’s environmental and social policy and standards will be appraised. Ex-ante approval of allocations by the Bank may be required if deemed necessary. Large investment schemes will be subject in all cases to ex-ante environmental and social due diligence by the EIB.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
30/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related projects
Related sub-project
IIFCL - MYTRAH VAYU INDRAVATI
Related sub-project
IIFCL - OSTRO MADHYA & ANANTPUR WIND FARMS
Related sub-project
IIFCL - CLEAN WIND POWER (RATLAM)
Other links
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for climate change mitigation projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
30 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51667377
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130339
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88796134
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130339
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
India
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Other links
Summary sheet
IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Data sheet
IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for climate change mitigation projects
Related sub-project
IIFCL - MYTRAH VAYU INDRAVATI
Related sub-project
IIFCL - OSTRO MADHYA & ANANTPUR WIND FARMS
Related sub-project
IIFCL - CLEAN WIND POWER (RATLAM)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
India: EUR 200 million loan for climate change mitigation projects
Other links
Related public register
30/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - IIFCL ENERGY SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE ACTION FL
Related sub-project
IIFCL - MYTRAH VAYU INDRAVATI
Related sub-project
IIFCL - OSTRO MADHYA & ANANTPUR WIND FARMS
Related sub-project
IIFCL - CLEAN WIND POWER (RATLAM)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications