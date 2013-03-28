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BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 45,000,000
Industry : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/06/2015 : € 45,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Related press
Poland: EIB supports pharmaceutical research and development with EUR 45m loan to Polpharma

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/06/2015
20130328
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI
Private company
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
Not disclosed.
EUR 98 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the development of biosimilar and biobetter medications.

To provide more affordable alternatives to current treatments and give patients easier access to modern biological drugs within a new segment of the pharmaceutical market, whose approval requires extensive clinical trials (in comparison to other generic products). The extensive trials are necessary to prove bioequivalence and similarity to the original biological drugs, based on strong research and development efforts. EIB financing of the project corresponds to the Community’s role to encourage Research and Technological Development as defined in Article 179 of the EC Treaty and with the “Common Interest” criterion under the Treaty’s Article 309 point (c), i.e. the Bank’s financing activities under the Knowledge Economy (i2i), research & development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Related documents
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports pharmaceutical research and development with EUR 45m loan to Polpharma

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Publication Date
17 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49707495
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130328
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88722992
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130328
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Other links
Summary sheet
BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI
Data sheet
BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Related press
Poland: EIB supports pharmaceutical research and development with EUR 45m loan to Polpharma

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports pharmaceutical research and development with EUR 45m loan to Polpharma
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BIOLOGICS INVESTMENT PROGRAMME RDI (RSFF)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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