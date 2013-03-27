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CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 5,000,000
Denmark : € 70,000,000
Industry : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2015 : € 5,000,000
11/12/2015 : € 70,000,000
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Chr. Hansen’s development of healthier food products

Summary sheet

Release date
23 December 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2015
20130327
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI
CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Christian Hansen A/S's RDI for the development of bioscience-based ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

The project focuses on the research and development (R&D) activities of two of the promoter’s divisions with the most potential impact on health. It concerns the development of innovative solutions (i) to reduce sugar, salt and fat; and extend shelf life of food products for the Cultures & Enzymes division as well as (ii) to improve the stability of probiotic cultures, to protect agricultural crop or to explore bacterial applications to human health for the Health & Nutrition division.
The project will be implemented in the promoter’s existing R&D facilities in Denmark and France.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities and laboratories, pilot plants, etc. The R&D activities as such are not specifically listed in the Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should not be required by the competent authority. This, along with any other environmental details, will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI
Other links
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Chr. Hansen’s development of healthier food products

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
55518232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130327
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Denmark
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI
Data sheet
CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Chr. Hansen’s development of healthier food products

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Denmark: EIB supports Chr. Hansen’s development of healthier food products
Other links
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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