CHR HANSEN BIOSCIENCES RDI

Summary sheet
Financing of Christian Hansen A/S's RDI for the development of bioscience-based ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.
The project focuses on the research and development (R&D) activities of two of the promoter’s divisions with the most potential impact on health. It concerns the development of innovative solutions (i) to reduce sugar, salt and fat; and extend shelf life of food products for the Cultures & Enzymes division as well as (ii) to improve the stability of probiotic cultures, to protect agricultural crop or to explore bacterial applications to human health for the Health & Nutrition division.
The project will be implemented in the promoter’s existing R&D facilities in Denmark and France.
R&D activities included in the project will not materially change current practice and will be carried out within existing facilities and laboratories, pilot plants, etc. The R&D activities as such are not specifically listed in the Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) should not be required by the competent authority. This, along with any other environmental details, will be verified during the appraisal.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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