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YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 45,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 45,000,000
Services : € 45,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/09/2014 : € 20,000,000
11/09/2014 : € 25,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Summary sheet

Release date
24 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/09/2014
20130315
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
YOOX SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 45 million
EUR 105 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns investments into new software applications and related IT and logistics systems.

The measures aim to optimise and expand the promoter's e-business platform and to increase the efficiency of the delivery process. In addition the new platform will support a wider range of sales channels such as smart phones / tablets and further sales markets.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investments will mainly concern R&D activities most likely within existing facilities. Therefore, it is unlikely that the project will fall under Annex I and II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Nevertheless, the environmental details including environmental objectives of the R&D program and if needed, the CO2 footprint as well as the possible impacts on protected flora and fauna (Habitats 92/43/EEC and Birds 79/409/EEC Directives) will be assessed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Related documents
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
Publication Date
17 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53702645
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130315
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77020839
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130315
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
Other links
Summary sheet
YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM
Data sheet
YOOX E-COMMERCE PLATFORM

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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