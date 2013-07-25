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LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 99,007,510.08
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 99,007,510.08
Energy : € 99,007,510.08
Signature date(s)
16/06/2014 : € 99,007,510.08
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Related press
Poland: EIB supports extension of gas transmission network

Summary sheet

Release date
25 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 16/06/2014
20130291
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
OPERATOR GAZOCIAGOW PRZESYLOWYCH GAZ - SYSTEM SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 410 million (EUR 98 million)
PLN 1008 million (EUR 241 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of the LWOWEK-ODOLANOW gas pipeline in Poland, contributing to increased system capacity, energy security and diversification of natural gas supplies.

The project would add capacity and robustness to the existing Polish gas transmission system and allow better connectivity to new gas supplies, including the Swinoujscie LNG terminal. Increasing penetration of gas will displace less efficient and more polluting sources of energy, thereby contributing to EU objectives of rational use of energy and environmental protection. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and/or point (c) common interest.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the Promoter to undertake an EIA.

The investments under the project are subject to the national and EU procurement provisions defined for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
18/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports extension of gas transmission network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48898968
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO
Publication Date
18 Dec 2018
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
89158167
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151153915
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130291
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Other links
Summary sheet
LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Data sheet
LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Related press
Poland: EIB supports extension of gas transmission network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports extension of gas transmission network
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE
Related public register
18/12/2018 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE - RAPORT O ODDZIAŁYWANIU PRZEDSIĘWZIĘCIA NA ŚRODOWISKO
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LWOWEK-ODOLANOW GAS PIPELINE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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