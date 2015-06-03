MOLDOVA RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE AND ROLLING STOCK FL

Summary sheet
The purpose of the project is to improve and modernise both Moldova's railway network and rolling stock. It consists of a framework with two components: (i) the acquisition of 11 mainline diesel locomotives suitable for both freight and passenger services and the associated maintenance equipment and (ii) the rehabilitation of selected sections of the railway infrastructure. The project is part of a broader programme, which also includes restructuring of the Moldovan railway sector in order to enable it to provide adequate services and to compete with other modes of transport.
The proposed operation is in line with the objectives of the 2014-2020 External Lending Mandate as it contributes to the development of economic infrastructure, in particular transport. Being partially located on the TEN-T (Trans-European Transport Network) as extended to specific neighbouring countries based on high-level agreements on transport infrastructure, this project will play a role in deepening the integration with the European transport system. By promoting sustainable means of transport the project also contributes to climate change mitigation, a cross-cutting objective of the mandate.
The locomotives component does not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA). The need for an EIA for the renewal of the associated maintenance depots is being analysed during the appraisal. Concerning the infrastructure rehabilitation component, the project is expected to be mainly within the existing right of way with some short sections on new alignment; therefore the potential negative environmental and social impact is likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU and therefore be subject to screening. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB's environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.
The promoter is a public entity. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.