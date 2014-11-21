ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The purpose of the operation is to finance a range of public transport and environmental schemes located in municipalities throughout Turkey.
The operation will be an important instrument to bring municipal services closer to the standards of EU directives.
The EIB requires compliance with all relevant EU environmental legislation for projects in candidate countries, and seeks to respect the spirit of EU environmental legislation outside the EU. Prior to allocating a scheme to the project, the Bank will ensure compliance with EIB environmental standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
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