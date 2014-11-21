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ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 250,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 250,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 12,500,000
Solid waste : € 12,500,000
Transport : € 225,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/10/2015 : € 12,500,000
6/10/2015 : € 12,500,000
6/10/2015 : € 225,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - ÇED Raportu
Related press
Turkey: EIB joins forces with Ilbank for green municipal funding

Summary sheet

Release date
21 November 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/10/2015
20130260
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ILLER BANK ENVIRONMENT AND TRANSPORT LOAN
ILLER BANKASI AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 250 million
EUR 550 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The purpose of the operation is to finance a range of public transport and environmental schemes located in municipalities throughout Turkey.

The operation will be an important instrument to bring municipal services closer to the standards of EU directives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The EIB requires compliance with all relevant EU environmental legislation for projects in candidate countries, and seeks to respect the spirit of EU environmental legislation outside the EU. Prior to allocating a scheme to the project, the Bank will ensure compliance with EIB environmental standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - ÇED Raportu
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EIB joins forces with Ilbank for green municipal funding

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - ÇED Raportu
Publication Date
5 Dec 2022
Document language
Turkish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164958799
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130260
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Transport
Water, sewerage
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - ÇED Raportu
Other links
Summary sheet
ILLER BANK ENVIRONMENT AND TRANSPORT LOAN
Data sheet
ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN
Related press
Turkey: EIB joins forces with Ilbank for green municipal funding

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EIB joins forces with Ilbank for green municipal funding
Other links
Related public register
05/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - ILLER BANK URBAN TRANSPORT AND ENVIRONMENT LOAN - ÇED Raportu

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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