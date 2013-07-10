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PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 2,440,000
United Kingdom : € 3,190,000
The Netherlands : € 3,720,000
Germany : € 4,000,000
France : € 6,650,000
Italy : € 80,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2013 : € 2,440,000
18/12/2013 : € 3,190,000
18/12/2013 : € 3,720,000
18/12/2013 : € 4,000,000
18/12/2013 : € 6,650,000
18/12/2013 : € 80,000,000
Other links
Related public register
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Related press
Italy: EUR 100 million to Prysmian Group for research and development in Europe

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2013
20130256
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
PRYSMIAN SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 200 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns research & development activities related to the manufacturing of energy efficient electricity and telecommunications cabling systems.

The project concerns research and development activities related to the manufacturing of energy efficient high voltage electricity transmission and telecommunications cabling systems.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in research and development, which will be carried out in existing facilities, already authorized. These are not expected to change their scope due to the project. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would thus not be required, as per EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, full environmental details will be assessed by the Bank’s services during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company operating in the manufacturing sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project’s due diligence.

Related documents
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 100 million to Prysmian Group for research and development in Europe

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Publication Date
10 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48527355
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130256
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
The Netherlands
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Publication Date
7 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
74851438
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130256
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
United Kingdom
Countries
Germany
The Netherlands
France
Italy
United Kingdom
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Data sheet
PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Related press
Italy: EUR 100 million to Prysmian Group for research and development in Europe

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 100 million to Prysmian Group for research and development in Europe
Other links
Related public register
10/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI
Related public register
07/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PRYSMIAN GROUP RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications