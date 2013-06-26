Summary sheet
The proposed project will support the scientific activities and academic operations of a large and fast developing EU Member State, via the multiannual 2013-2014 investment programme of the Polish Academy of Sciences and its specialised research institutes.
The proposed operation is fully in line with the Bank's activities and academic operations of a large and fast developing EU Member State, via the multiannual 2013-2014 investment programme of the Polish Academy of Sciences and its specialised research institutes.
The project will finance the scientific activities and academic operations of the Polish Academy of Science. Capital investment in new infrastructure is not foreseen but the project may include support for laboratory equipment. The mostly intangible nature of the project makes it highly unlikely that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) would be required in accordance with EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, the Bank’s services will verify during the appraisal whether an EIA might be required for any project component.
The promoter is required to respect national and European procurement legislation. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all relevant contracts for the implementation of the project have been tendered, or shall be tendered, in accordance with the applicable procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.