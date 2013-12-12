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NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Spain : € 55,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/05/2015 : € 25,000,000
1/07/2015 : € 30,000,000
Other links
Related public register
28/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Related public register
28/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Related public register
28/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY

Summary sheet

Release date
12 December 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/05/2015
20130248
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
COMUNIDAD FORAL DE NAVARRA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 131 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the construction and operation of a pressurised, gravity fed water distribution system for rehabilitating the ecological status of Arga and Ega rivers and irrigating 15,272 ha of arable land. The system derives all water from the existing Itoiz dam through Canal of Navarra. It acts as a substitute for pumping irrigation water up from the over-exploited local river basins. The project increases the efficiency of water and energy use. It is expected to increase yields and open valuable options for new crop patterns.

Environmental Protection, Climate Action (Transversal) and Irrigation.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is a part of the Canal de Navarra, which was included in the Ebro River Basin Management Plan. It involved water transfer between sub basins of the Ebro River. As such it was subject to Annex I of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) and an EIA has been prepared. A SEA was carried out as part of the RBMP procedure. The project involves the restructuring of rural land holdings and is a water irrigation project for agriculture. As such it falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). Environmental permits have been granted by the competent authority. Details will be assessed at appraisal.

The Promoter will seek a PPP model implying a concession for the construction and operation of the targeted infrastructure. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
28/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
28/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
28/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
28 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50653421
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130248
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
28 Mar 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52230829
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130248
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Publication Date
28 Mar 2014
Document language
Spanish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52248157
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130248
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Spain
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
28/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Related public register
28/03/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Related public register
28/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Other links
Summary sheet
NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY
Data sheet
NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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