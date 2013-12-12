NAVARRA IRRIGATION EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
- Water, sewerage - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
The project consists of the construction and operation of a pressurised, gravity fed water distribution system for rehabilitating the ecological status of Arga and Ega rivers and irrigating 15,272 ha of arable land. The system derives all water from the existing Itoiz dam through Canal of Navarra. It acts as a substitute for pumping irrigation water up from the over-exploited local river basins. The project increases the efficiency of water and energy use. It is expected to increase yields and open valuable options for new crop patterns.
Environmental Protection, Climate Action (Transversal) and Irrigation.
The project is a part of the Canal de Navarra, which was included in the Ebro River Basin Management Plan. It involved water transfer between sub basins of the Ebro River. As such it was subject to Annex I of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU) and an EIA has been prepared. A SEA was carried out as part of the RBMP procedure. The project involves the restructuring of rural land holdings and is a water irrigation project for agriculture. As such it falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). Environmental permits have been granted by the competent authority. Details will be assessed at appraisal.
The Promoter will seek a PPP model implying a concession for the construction and operation of the targeted infrastructure. The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EC, 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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