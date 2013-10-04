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LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Finland : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 3,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 3,000,000
Solid waste : € 4,500,000
Health : € 21,000,000
Education : € 36,000,000
Urban development : € 82,500,000
Signature date(s)
7/02/2014 : € 3,000,000
7/02/2014 : € 3,000,000
7/02/2014 : € 4,500,000
7/02/2014 : € 21,000,000
7/02/2014 : € 36,000,000
7/02/2014 : € 82,500,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts development of City of Lahti

Summary sheet

Release date
4 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/02/2014
20130247
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
LAHDEN KAUPUNKI
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the financing of multi-sectoral investment schemes forming part of the city of Lahti’s four-year investment programme from 2013 to 2016. The project is expected to comprise schemes in the fields of municipal infrastructure, mobility measures, education and sport, social and health infrastructure, and will benefit the city of Lahti in Finland.

The project will considerably contribute to urban renewal and transformation by meeting the demand for a growing population and new business developments and hereby reducing the need for greenfield developments. The overall project will bring about a significant improvement in the quality of life for the citizens of Lahti and support the long-term economic growth in the municipality and the region as a whole.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Finland, as an EU Member State, has harmonised its environmental legislation in line with the relevant EU Directives 2011/92/EU Directive and 2001/42/EC). The Bank’s appraisal will focus on the Promoter’s environmental management capacity to properly apply the EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, the EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, as well as the requirements of the Habitats and Birds Directives where appropriate. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (EU Directive 2002/91/EC) and its recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts development of City of Lahti

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49112755
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130247
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Energy
Education
Health
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125336644
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130247
Sector(s)
Urban development
Water, sewerage
Energy
Education
Health
Solid waste
Regions
European Union
Countries
Finland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Other links
Summary sheet
LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Data sheet
LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts development of City of Lahti

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Finland: EIB boosts development of City of Lahti
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - LAHTI URBAN INFRASTRUCTURE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications