LYCEES - REGION POITOU-CHARENTES

Summary sheet
The project is part of a multi-year investment plan to benefit training, education, research and higher education in the Poitou-Charentes region . The plan concerns a large number of construction, rehabilitation, and modernisation operations (e.g. safety standards, accessibility, energy efficiency) of schools, training or apprenticeship centres, or research and higher education facilities.
The aim of the project is to improve education infrastructure and to increase energy efficiency of education buildings in the Poitou-Charentes region.
The project includes new buildings, extensions and renovations of educational buildings (including existing senior secondary schools). . The Directive 2011/92/EU does not specifically mention the need for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for buildings related to education, but it may be that some sub-projects can be regarded as urban renewal projects and might require an EIA (Annex II of the European Directive). This will be examined during the appraisal.
The procedures for tendering and procurement used by the promoter must comply with the Community directives on procurement (Directives 2004/17/EC and 2004/18/EC amended by Regulation 1874/2004). The procedures will be analysed during the appraisal.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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