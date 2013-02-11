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BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 100,000,000
Industry : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/07/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 100 million for investment in research and innovation by Bracco imaging

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2014
20130211
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
BRACCO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 215 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Bracco Group Research and Development activities in the pharma field of contrast media and contrast media injectors.

It is the objective of this project to further develop contrast media and contrast media injectors.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project mainly concerns investments in R&D that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorized for the same purpose and would therefore not require an EIA under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the Utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. Thus it is not covered by EU Directives on procurement. However, the promoter’s procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank’s services will verify details during the project due diligence.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Other links
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 100 million for investment in research and innovation by Bracco imaging

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
24 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49803342
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130211
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
87294596
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130211
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Other links
Summary sheet
BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Data sheet
BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 100 million for investment in research and innovation by Bracco imaging

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EIB lends EUR 100 million for investment in research and innovation by Bracco imaging
Other links
Related public register
24/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BRACCO MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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