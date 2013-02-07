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BREMBO SPA R&D

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 55,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 55,000,000
Industry : € 55,000,000
Signature date(s)
18/12/2013 : € 55,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREMBO SPA R&D
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BREMBO SPA R&D

Summary sheet

Release date
5 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 18/12/2013
20130207
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BREMBO SPA R&D
BREMBO SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 55 million
EUR 116 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of Brembo's Research and Development activities.

The project comprises the promoter’s investments in research, development and innovation in the field of high performance braking systems. The project aims at developing new and better performing brakes, with reduced weight for positive contribution to the emissions, reduced emission of particulate in the atmosphere, improved quality and thus safety of vehicles as well as better integration with modern hybrid / electric vehicles and inside ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems) architectures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, which represents part of the promoter’s on-going R&D activities, will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change the scope due to the project; as such, no Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required as per directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental details will be discussed during the appraisal with particular attention to the expected improvements in terms of environmental performance of the final products developed as a consequence of the financed project.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREMBO SPA R&D
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BREMBO SPA R&D

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREMBO SPA R&D
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48288181
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130207
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BREMBO SPA R&D
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77528116
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130207
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BREMBO SPA R&D
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BREMBO SPA R&D
Other links
Summary sheet
BREMBO SPA R&D
Data sheet
BREMBO SPA R&D

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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