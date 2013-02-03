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GRUPPO IMA RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 29,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 29,000,000
Industry : € 29,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/02/2014 : € 14,000,000
6/02/2014 : € 15,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/02/2014
20130203
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
GRUPPO IMA RDI
IMA INDUSTRIA MACCHINE AUTOMATICHE SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 29 million
EUR 61 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the promoter's investment in research, development and innovation (RDI) for the design and manufacturing of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food. The RDI activities will be carried out in Italy in the period 2013-2016.

The project will support the promoter in developing new machines with improved performance, versatility and reduced energy consumption.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project, which represents part of the promoter's on-going R&D activities, will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change the scope due to the project; as such, no Environmental Impact Assessment is required as per directive 2011/92/EU; however full environmental details will be investigated during the appraisal.

Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.

Comments

The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.

Related documents
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI
Publication Date
2 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48627990
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130203
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
77556170
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130203
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - GRUPPO IMA RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
GRUPPO IMA RDI
Data sheet
GRUPPO IMA RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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