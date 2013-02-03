GRUPPO IMA RDI

Summary sheet
The project concerns the promoter's investment in research, development and innovation (RDI) for the design and manufacturing of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food. The RDI activities will be carried out in Italy in the period 2013-2016.
The project will support the promoter in developing new machines with improved performance, versatility and reduced energy consumption.
The project, which represents part of the promoter's on-going R&D activities, will be carried out in existing facilities already authorised that will not change the scope due to the project; as such, no Environmental Impact Assessment is required as per directive 2011/92/EU; however full environmental details will be investigated during the appraisal.
Procurement is expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The Bank's services will verify details during the project's due diligence.
The Risk Sharing Finance Facility (RSFF) is an innovative credit risk sharing scheme jointly set up by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank to improve access to debt financing for private companies or public institutions promoting activities with a higher financial risk profile in the fields of research, technological development, demonstration and innovation investments.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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