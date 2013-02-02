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BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 20,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 4,000,000
France : € 16,000,000
Industry : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/04/2014 : € 4,000,000
1/04/2014 : € 16,000,000
Other links
Related public register
27/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Related press
EIB in France: Brownfields raises its second fund, with target size of €100 million

Summary sheet

Release date
3 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 01/04/2014
20130202
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Brownfields Gestion, Société par actions.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 20 million
EUR 100 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

EIB participation in an infrastructure fund for remediation and regeneration of industrially polluted land in France and Belgium.

Target investments to clean up impaired sites (“brownfields”) acquired from public and private owners, using environmentally sound remediation techniques, and ultimately selling the repositioned property to third parties and thus supporting the urban renewal and regeneration.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Depending on their technical characteristics, the processes to be employed and operations to be carried out may fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU. Urban developments are included in the same Annex II of the same Directive. Those elements will be reviewed during appraisal and addressed in the investment guidelines of the Fund. The situation regarding environmental liabilities, taking into account Directive 2004/35, will be addressed during the appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. Thus, it is not covered by the EU directives on procurement.

Comments

Projects will be predominantly in France, with some in Belgium

Related documents
27/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Other links
Related press
EIB in France: Brownfields raises its second fund, with target size of €100 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Publication Date
27 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49984343
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130202
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
158774226
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130202
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
27/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Other links
Summary sheet
BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Data sheet
BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Related press
EIB in France: Brownfields raises its second fund, with target size of €100 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
EIB in France: Brownfields raises its second fund, with target size of €100 million
Other links
Related public register
27/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BROWNFIELDS REDEVELOPMENT FUND

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications