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THE ROYAL HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 112,072,090.61
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 112,072,090.61
Health : € 112,072,090.61
Signature date(s)
13/02/2015 : € 14,205,921.44
13/02/2015 : € 97,866,169.17
Other links
Related public register
08/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDINBURGH HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THE ROYAL HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN

Summary sheet

Release date
14 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/02/2015
20130200
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDINBURGH HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN AND CLINICAL NEUROSCIENCES
PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 83 million (EUR 98 million)
GBP 198 million (EUR 232 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Construction and maintenance of a new hospital building for children and young people in Edinburgh, Scotland (UK). The Project will be procured under the Scottish Non Profit Distributing (NPD) model.

The project is to design, build, finance and maintain a new facility to provide services from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences in a single building adjoining the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at Little France, Edinburgh, Scotland (UK). The delivery of clinical services will be the responsibility of the health authority, as will catering and retail services.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the Project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The aim of the Project is to improve the care of patients of all ages receiving hospital services and its social value is therefore considered to be positive.

The Project is being procured using the competitive dialogue process for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), which was launched with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union in December 2012. Three bidders passed the pre-qualification stage and were invited to participate in dialogue in March 2013. Final tenders are due in January 2014 and the Board will announce the Preferred Bidder in March 2014. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
08/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDINBURGH HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THE ROYAL HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDINBURGH HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
Publication Date
8 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49093426
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130200
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THE ROYAL HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
Publication Date
30 Dec 2024
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
238975530
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130200
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
08/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDINBURGH HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - THE ROYAL HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN
Other links
Summary sheet
EDINBURGH HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN AND CLINICAL NEUROSCIENCES
Data sheet
THE ROYAL HOSPITAL FOR SICK CHILDREN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

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Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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