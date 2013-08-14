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Summary sheet
- Health - Human health and social work activities
Construction and maintenance of a new hospital building for children and young people in Edinburgh, Scotland (UK). The Project will be procured under the Scottish Non Profit Distributing (NPD) model.
The project is to design, build, finance and maintain a new facility to provide services from the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences in a single building adjoining the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at Little France, Edinburgh, Scotland (UK). The delivery of clinical services will be the responsibility of the health authority, as will catering and retail services.
Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the Project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the relevant authority. The aim of the Project is to improve the care of patients of all ages receiving hospital services and its social value is therefore considered to be positive.
The Project is being procured using the competitive dialogue process for Public Private Partnerships (PPPs), which was launched with publication in the Official Journal of the European Union in December 2012. Three bidders passed the pre-qualification stage and were invited to participate in dialogue in March 2013. Final tenders are due in January 2014 and the Board will announce the Preferred Bidder in March 2014. The Bank requires the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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