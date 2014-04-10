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PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 190,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 190,000,000
Energy : € 190,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/12/2014 : € 80,000,000
3/11/2015 : € 110,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: New EUR 80 million support for energy and increased technical assistance in Greece

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/12/2014
20130194
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
PUBLIC POWER CORPORATION S.A.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 175 million
EUR 355 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns the installation of fossil fuel fired (diesel & heavy fuel oil) reciprocating engine generation units on Greek islands (around 17 in total) not connected to the mainland grid, with associated upgrading of auxiliary infrastructure. The Promoter is the incumbent electricity utility, Public Power Corporation (PPC). The total project generation capacity represents approximately 290MW, consisting tentatively of individual unit sizes ranging from 180kW to 25MW.

The Project will promote the security of supply in an EIB priority cohesion region. It will enable the Promoter to satisfy the growing demand for electricity and improve the security and reliability of electricity supply. The Project is therefore eligible under article 309 a) projects for developing less-developed regions, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this Project would contribute to the Bank’s lending priority policy on convergence regions and on security and diversification of energy supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Project components fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). All but one of the components will be located within the boundaries of existing power stations. The Promoter has indicated that EIAs will be required for some project components, the extent and number, as well as any environmental impacts will be verified during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC], with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Related documents
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: New EUR 80 million support for energy and increased technical assistance in Greece

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54910842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54912648
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54912232
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54758089
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54910448
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54910449
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54903345
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Publication Date
16 May 2016
Document language
Greek
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54911338
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Publication Date
8 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56869088
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124839838
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130194
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Other links
Summary sheet
PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Data sheet
PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: New EUR 80 million support for energy and increased technical assistance in Greece

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB signs EUR 285 million loans to support energy projects
Related press
Greece: New EUR 80 million support for energy and increased technical assistance in Greece
Other links
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Kos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Rhodes Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Thira Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Limnos Island
Related public register
16/05/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS - Lesvos Island
Related public register
08/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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