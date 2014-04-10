PPC POWER PROJECTS ON GREEK ISLANDS

Summary sheet
The project concerns the installation of fossil fuel fired (diesel & heavy fuel oil) reciprocating engine generation units on Greek islands (around 17 in total) not connected to the mainland grid, with associated upgrading of auxiliary infrastructure. The Promoter is the incumbent electricity utility, Public Power Corporation (PPC). The total project generation capacity represents approximately 290MW, consisting tentatively of individual unit sizes ranging from 180kW to 25MW.
The Project will promote the security of supply in an EIB priority cohesion region. It will enable the Promoter to satisfy the growing demand for electricity and improve the security and reliability of electricity supply. The Project is therefore eligible under article 309 a) projects for developing less-developed regions, and c) Common Interest of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union. The financing of this Project would contribute to the Bank’s lending priority policy on convergence regions and on security and diversification of energy supply.
The Project components fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive (2011/92/EU). All but one of the components will be located within the boundaries of existing power stations. The Promoter has indicated that EIAs will be required for some project components, the extent and number, as well as any environmental impacts will be verified during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation 2004/17/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC], with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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