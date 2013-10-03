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PPC DISTRIBUTION VI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 415,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Greece : € 415,000,000
Energy : € 415,000,000
Signature date(s)
15/09/2014 : € 180,000,000
11/03/2014 : € 235,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Related press
Greece: EIB support for improved electricity network

Summary sheet

Release date
3 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/03/2014
20130193
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
HELLENIC ELECTRICITY DISTRIBUTION NETWORK OPERATOR SA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 415 million
EUR 838 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a three year investment programme aimed at modernising and reinforcing the electricity distribution networks of peninsular and insular Greece. It comprises a large number of electricity distribution schemes ranging from low voltage up to 150 kV.

The purpose of the project is to improve network safety and reliability, connect new system users and initiate the installation of smart meters throughout the country.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The characteristics and voltage range of the Project schemes are such that they are listed neither under Annex I nor Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. The environmental impacts of the Project are expected to be modest and, in most cases, limited to disturbance during construction.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Other links
Related press
Greece: EIB support for improved electricity network

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Publication Date
11 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49815169
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88266389
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130193
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Greece
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Other links
Summary sheet
PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Data sheet
PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Related press
Greece: EIB support for improved electricity network

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Greece: EIB support for improved electricity network
Other links
Related public register
11/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - PPC DISTRIBUTION VI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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