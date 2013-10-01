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A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,650,000
Countries
Sector(s)
The Netherlands : € 200,650,000
Transport : € 200,650,000
Signature date(s)
13/11/2014 : € 200,650,000
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m backing to Amsterdam motorway upgrade that creates a new park

Summary sheet

Release date
1 October 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/11/2014
20130183
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Rijkswaterstaat.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 201 million
EUR 758 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

This c. EUR 750m project includes the upgrade and widening of the A9 motorway in the Netherlands, running through the Municipality of Amsterdam, between junction Holendrecht and crossing Gaasp. The A9 is located in the SAA corridor (Schiphol – Amsterdam – Almere) and this project is the third to be tendered as part of the SAA capacity enlargement programme. The project is part of the TEN-T network.

The project will provide additional capacity on one of the most congested parts of the Dutch road network. Rijkswaterstaat estimates the project as necessary to support both future population growth and ease existing congestion.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project consists in the upgrading of an existing 2x2 motorway, therefore it falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and hence the competent authority decides on the requirement for a full EIA. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during appraisal.

The tender process (competitive dialogue) was launched in December 2012 with prior publication of the contract notice (2012/S 235-386717). The Concession will include design, construction, financing and maintenance. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.

Related documents
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Other links
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m backing to Amsterdam motorway upgrade that creates a new park

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Publication Date
12 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52033378
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130183
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221105
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130183
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185673344
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130183
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
The Netherlands
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Other links
Summary sheet
A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Data sheet
A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m backing to Amsterdam motorway upgrade that creates a new park

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
The Netherlands: EIB provides EUR 200m backing to Amsterdam motorway upgrade that creates a new park
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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