A9 GAASPERDAMMERWEG MOTORWAY PPP

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Summary sheet
- Transport - Transportation and storage
This c. EUR 750m project includes the upgrade and widening of the A9 motorway in the Netherlands, running through the Municipality of Amsterdam, between junction Holendrecht and crossing Gaasp. The A9 is located in the SAA corridor (Schiphol – Amsterdam – Almere) and this project is the third to be tendered as part of the SAA capacity enlargement programme. The project is part of the TEN-T network.
The project will provide additional capacity on one of the most congested parts of the Dutch road network. Rijkswaterstaat estimates the project as necessary to support both future population growth and ease existing congestion.
The project consists in the upgrading of an existing 2x2 motorway, therefore it falls under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, and hence the competent authority decides on the requirement for a full EIA. Compliance with the EIA Directive, the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directives (79/409/EEC) and NATURA 2000 will be verified in detail during appraisal.
The tender process (competitive dialogue) was launched in December 2012 with prior publication of the contract notice (2012/S 235-386717). The Concession will include design, construction, financing and maintenance. Procurement procedures and compliance with Directive 2004/18/EC will be verified in detail during appraisal.
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