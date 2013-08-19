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EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 100,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Estonia : € 100,000,000
Energy : € 100,000,000
Signature date(s)
28/10/2013 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Summary sheet

Release date
19 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 28/10/2013
20130181
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
EESTI ENERGIA AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 100 million
EUR 300 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investment programme aiming at reinforcing and modernising the electricity distribution network in Estonia by connecting new supply points, improving overall reliability and safety, as well as introducing smart meter infrastructure.

The project will promote the modernisation and the development of the electricity distribution infrastructures in Estonia. The project will enable Eesti Energia to maintain the network’s ability to supply the existing demand, to connect new system users, to improve the quality and the reliability of supply, and to reduce network losses.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme includes schemes which fall under Annex II of the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, requiring the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The vast majority of the schemes are expected to be reinforcements of medium and low voltage equipment and facilities with limited environmental impact.

The Promoter is a public undertaking and is required to follow the procurement procedures set out in the public procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and the national regulations. It regularly publishes procurement notices in the OJEU. The Promoter’s approach to the procurement of works, goods and services will be evaluated during the appraisal.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49184274
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130181
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Publication Date
11 Jul 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75478635
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130181
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Estonia
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Related public register
11/07/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS
Data sheet
EESTI ENERGIA POWER DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications