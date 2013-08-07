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EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Austria : € 150,000,000
Energy : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
27/11/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Summary sheet

Release date
7 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 27/11/2013
20130177
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
EVN AG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Not disclosed.
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Selected investments covering the extension of electricity networks in Lower Austria during 2013-2016.

The project will promote the modernization and the development of electricity distribution networks in Lower Austria. It will enable the promoter to maintain/improve the current levels of network reliability and safety, to cater for demand growth and will assist the integration of renewable distributed generators. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 of the Treaty point c) Common Interest. The financing of the project would contribute to the EIB’s lending priority policy on security and diversification of internal supply and development of renewable energy.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

One part of the project covers the construction and the enhancement of high voltage lines and substations to connect new wind power stations. Another part of the project will concern the implementation of medium and low voltage schemes. The project is expected to have minimum environmental impacts. If environmental impact assessments are required, such studies shall be carried out in compliance with the relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures need to be implemented as necessary.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49646526
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
75472211
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130177
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Austria
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Data sheet
EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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