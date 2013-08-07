EVN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Summary sheet
Selected investments covering the extension of electricity networks in Lower Austria during 2013-2016.
The project will promote the modernization and the development of electricity distribution networks in Lower Austria. It will enable the promoter to maintain/improve the current levels of network reliability and safety, to cater for demand growth and will assist the integration of renewable distributed generators. The project is therefore eligible under article 309 of the Treaty point c) Common Interest. The financing of the project would contribute to the EIB’s lending priority policy on security and diversification of internal supply and development of renewable energy.
One part of the project covers the construction and the enhancement of high voltage lines and substations to connect new wind power stations. Another part of the project will concern the implementation of medium and low voltage schemes. The project is expected to have minimum environmental impacts. If environmental impact assessments are required, such studies shall be carried out in compliance with the relevant EU and national environmental legislation and mitigating measures need to be implemented as necessary.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/17/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
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