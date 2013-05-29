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POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 480,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 480,000,000
Services : € 480,000,000
Signature date(s)
23/07/2013 : € 480,000,000
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 bn

Summary sheet

Release date
29 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/07/2013
20130174
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT
REPUBLIQUE DE POLOGNE - MINISTRY OF SCIENCE AND HIGHER EDUCATION
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 480 million
EUR 1010 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Financing of public sector intangible research activities in public scientific institutes and public universities (2013/2014) as well as capital investments in research infrastructure and scientific equipment.

The proposed operation is fully in line with the Bank's priority of lending for the strengthening of basic infrastructure potential in an EU convergence region as well as for research activities in support of the Horizon 2020 strategy and the Bank's growth, employment and knowledge economy objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project primarily concerns research activities that will be carried out within existing facilities. An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is therefore not required in accordance with the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU. However, a portion of the investment programme may cover the construction of new facilities and therefore may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required for any component of the project.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
30/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Other links
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 bn

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Publication Date
30 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48106285
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130174
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
63191200
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130174
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
30/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Other links
Summary sheet
POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT
Data sheet
POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 bn

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Poland: EIB supports research and development with almost EUR 1 bn
Other links
Related public register
30/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - POLAND UNIVERSITY RESEARCH SUPPORT II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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