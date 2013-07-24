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SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Brazil : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/10/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
30/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet

Release date
24 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/10/2014
20130153
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
COMPANHIA PAULISTA DE TRENS METROPOLITANOS (CPTM)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 765 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the acquisition of passenger train-sets to provide regional passenger services in São Paulo's regional lines operated by CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos).

The project is expected to include priority investments in rolling stock acquisition forming part of the promoter's medium term business plan to increase the performance of São Paulo's commuter railway lines operated by CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos). CPTM currently operates six lines, with a total length of some 260 kilometres. São Paulo's authorities are planning to improve the public transport system by increasing the offer on regional services and expanding the network through the extension of lines 8 and 9 as well as the construction of a new line (line 13) linking São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport.

The fleet expansion comprises the acquisition of some 75 train units but the exact scope is to be determined during appraisal.


Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project is expected to bring to an overall improvement of environment thanks to the reduction in transport-related emissions. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's environmental and social standards. All details about these issues will be checked at appraisal stage.


The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Comments

This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.

Related documents
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
30/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
26 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49410578
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130153
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
Publication Date
30 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
164959773
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130153
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Asia and Latin America
Countries
Brazil
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
26/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
Related public register
30/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
Other links
Summary sheet
SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK
Data sheet
SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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