SAO PAULO ROLLING STOCK

Summary sheet
The project consists of the acquisition of passenger train-sets to provide regional passenger services in São Paulo's regional lines operated by CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos).
The project is expected to include priority investments in rolling stock acquisition forming part of the promoter's medium term business plan to increase the performance of São Paulo's commuter railway lines operated by CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos). CPTM currently operates six lines, with a total length of some 260 kilometres. São Paulo's authorities are planning to improve the public transport system by increasing the offer on regional services and expanding the network through the extension of lines 8 and 9 as well as the construction of a new line (line 13) linking São Paulo's Guarulhos International Airport.
The fleet expansion comprises the acquisition of some 75 train units but the exact scope is to be determined during appraisal.
The project is expected to bring to an overall improvement of environment thanks to the reduction in transport-related emissions. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's environmental and social standards. All details about these issues will be checked at appraisal stage.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
This operation is covered by the EU Guarantee for EIB loans outside the EU.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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