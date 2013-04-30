ISBANK FACILITY FOR SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
The proposed operation would be a Global Loan to Isbank for on-lending to companies in the private sector and commercially run public-sector.
the loan is focusing on supporting the social and environmental responsibility of private companies as well as job creation in Turkey in line with EU objectives. It will favour the development of the private sector and support sustainable socio-economic development.
The Intermediary will be required to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national and applicable EU environmental law including the relevant international environmental agreements.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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