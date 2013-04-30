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ISBANK FACILITY FOR SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 150,000,000
Credit lines : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
4/12/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related press
Turkey: EUR 150 Million in new EIB support for sustainable communities

Summary sheet

Release date
30 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 04/12/2013
20130145
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ISBANK FACILITY FOR SUSTAINABLE COMMUNITIES
TURKIYE IS BANKASI AS (Isbank)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
Not applicable
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The proposed operation would be a Global Loan to Isbank for on-lending to companies in the private sector and commercially run public-sector.

the loan is focusing on supporting the social and environmental responsibility of private companies as well as job creation in Turkey in line with EU objectives. It will favour the development of the private sector and support sustainable socio-economic development.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Intermediary will be required to ensure that the final beneficiaries undertake to implement and operate the relevant investments in conformity with national and applicable EU environmental law including the relevant international environmental agreements.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that any procurement procedures are done in accordance with the Bank’s Guide to Procurement and relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Other links
Related press
Turkey: EUR 150 Million in new EIB support for sustainable communities

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: EUR 150 Million in new EIB support for sustainable communities
Other links

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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