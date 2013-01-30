ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II

Summary sheet
SNAM SPA
Development and upgrading of the Promoter's gas distribution networks in Southern Italy (Puglia, Calabria and Sicily), replacement of cast iron pipes in Rome, Naples and Venice, upgrading and replacement of meters principally by smart meters.
The project will enable the Promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, and to improve quality, reliability and efficiency of the gas distribution system. It is also in line with several EU legislative measures promoting smart metering in electricity and gas.
Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive.
The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.
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