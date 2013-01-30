Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 300,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 300,000,000
Energy : € 300,000,000
Signature date(s)
24/10/2013 : € 300,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects

Summary sheet

Release date
10 September 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/10/2013
20130130
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II
ITALGAS SOCIETA ITALIANA PER IL GAS SPA
SNAM SPA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 300 million
EUR 625 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development and upgrading of the Promoter's gas distribution networks in Southern Italy (Puglia, Calabria and Sicily), replacement of cast iron pipes in Rome, Naples and Venice, upgrading and replacement of meters principally by smart meters.

The project will enable the Promoter to cater for demand growth, reduce losses, and to improve quality, reliability and efficiency of the gas distribution system. It is also in line with several EU legislative measures promoting smart metering in electricity and gas.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II
Other links
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48474524
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130130
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II
Other links
Summary sheet
ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II
Data sheet
ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Italy: EUR 365 million for the development of Italgas and Snam Rete Gas projects
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ITALGAS DISTRIBUZIONE II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications