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BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 350,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 350,000,000
Transport : € 350,000,000
Signature date(s)
1/03/2018 : € 150,000,000
8/05/2014 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related press
Turkey: Further EUR 200 million from the EIB for the Marmaray project in Turkey

Summary sheet

Release date
11 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 08/05/2014
20130129
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Republic of Turkey, represented through its Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure Investments General Directorate ("AYGM")
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 350 million
EUR 3749 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project involves the additional financing of the Bosphorus Tunnel Project which consists of a rail tunnel crossing underneath the Bosphorus Strait to link the existing commuter lines on the European and Asian side of Istanbul, a city of 13m inhabitants. It also includes the upgrading of these existing lines and the procurement of new rolling stock. Once completed, this flagship investment will constitue the first seamless mass transit system in Istanbul to cross the Bosphorus and link the two sides of the city along 76km of its southern shores. It will also enable high-speed intercity trains to cross the Bosphorus and reach the heart of the city.

The Project will enhance the Sustainable Urban Transport network of Istanbul

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The original Project was appraised in 2004 for compliance to the then prevailing EIB environmental policy and found to be acceptable subject to conditions. The Project was implemented as originally intended and in accordance with relevant original environmental decisions. All environmental conditions had been met and all permits obtained. The appraisal will check the compliance of any possible technical changes with the original environmental permits.

The Promoter of the Project has undertaken to comply with the Banks procurement guidelines, including international tendering. All parts of the Project have already been tendered drawing significant competition from major international railway contractors consistent with EIB procurement guidelines. This will be verified during appraisal.

Under ELM Guarantee
Comments

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

The project cost will be verified during the appraisal.

Related documents
03/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Turkey: Further EUR 200 million from the EIB for the Marmaray project in Turkey

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Publication Date
3 Apr 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
50153771
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130129
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Publication Date
25 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
151976909
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130129
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Other links
Summary sheet
BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Data sheet
BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related press
Turkey: Further EUR 200 million from the EIB for the Marmaray project in Turkey

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Turkey: Further EUR 200 million from the EIB for the Marmaray project in Turkey
Other links
Related publications
Project Completion Report - - EN
Related public register
03/04/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B
Related public register
25/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - BOSPHORUS TUNNEL TRANCHE B

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications