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KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 200,000,000
Water, sewerage : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
30/10/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

Summary sheet

Release date
31 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 30/10/2013
20130127
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
STADTENTWAESSERUNGSBETRIEBE KOELN AOER
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 410 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments in the wastewater disposal and treatment facilities of the city of Cologne.

The project concerns the 2014 to 2019 investment programme to improve the efficiency of Köln’s wastewater services, through reconstruction and upgrading of sewer systems and modernisation of the wastewater treatment plants.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The schemes included in the project fall under Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EC. Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedures are carried out where required by the competent authorities and mitigating measures are applied as appropriate. In addition, for any part of the scheme that may impact on a nature conservation site (NATURA 2000), the promoter will be required to provide to the Bank information on the mitigating measures needed to comply with the Habitats Directive 92/43/EC and the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation Dir 2004/18/EEC, with parallel publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48677569
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130127
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Publication Date
24 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
144361658
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130127
Sector(s)
Water, sewerage
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Related public register
24/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Other links
Summary sheet
KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT
Data sheet
KOELN ABWASSER UND UMWELT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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