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VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 60,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Türkiye : € 60,000,000
Industry : € 60,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/05/2014 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/05/2014
20130121
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI
VESTEL ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 60 million
EUR 204 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project concerns a selection of R&D activities to be conducted over the period 2013-2015 in consumer electronics and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The project supports the promoter's long term targets to continuously develop new appliances with improved environmental performance and increased performances.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns investments in Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already used for similar activities, and would therefore not require an EIA according the Directive 2011/92/EU if located in the EU. Any possible environmental issues, including the coherence with the principles underlying the EU directives, will however be verified during the project's appraisal.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having a status of a contracting authority. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI
Publication Date
20 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49036961
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130121
Sector(s)
Industry
Regions
Enlargement Countries
Countries
Türkiye
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
20/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI
Other links
Summary sheet
VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI
Data sheet
VESTEL ELEKTRONIK RDI

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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