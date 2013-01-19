YOUTH EMPLOYMENT & EDUCATION INTERMEDIATED LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Comprehensive intermediated education sector Programme Loan to boost access to education and youth employment in Spain and to improve infrastructure, teaching and research capabilities at selected Spanish universities.
The selected sub-projects under this programme loan will support 3 key objectives. (i) promotion of Higher Education (HE) attainments; (ii) increase in employment opportunities for Spanish youth; (iii) catalyse the involvement of private sector funding in HE.
Due to the largely immaterial nature of the project (student loans, mobility), most of the sub-projects do not fall under any of the annexes of the Directive 2011/92/EU. Some activities/sub-projects (for instance, in the case of universities’ infrastructure) may comprise capital investment in new research infrastructure. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal what type of environmental assessment (if any) will be required for any given component of the project as well as any potential impact on nature conservation sites.
As the project will contribute to improved access to Higher Education for those students, who otherwise would not have the financial means, this operation is likely to generate positive social effects.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and not having the status of a contracting authority. It is not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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