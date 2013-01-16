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ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 76,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
France : € 76,000,000
Urban development : € 76,000,000
Signature date(s)
7/07/2014 : € 25,500,000
7/07/2014 : € 50,500,000
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Flaubert - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Luciline - FR
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE - Tome VII - Schéma de Cohérence Territoriale
Related press
France: First EIB financing operation for eco-districts

Summary sheet

Release date
10 July 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 07/07/2014
20130116
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
COMMUNAUTE DE L'AGGLOMERATION ROUEN-ELBEUF-AUSTREBERTHE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 198 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The Project consists of a multi-component urban regeneration investment programme on former industrial sites in the centre and West of Rouen, a medium-size city in Normandy (France). This project is co-led by Communauté de l'agglomération de Rouen-Elbeuf-Austerberthe (CREA) and Ville de Rouen and includes (i) energy-efficient housing and facilities (including new administrative buildings meeting stringent energy efficiency standards) and (ii) pedestrian and cycling infrastructure (bridge, pathways alongside the Seine). The total investment cost is estimated at cEUR 200m.

The Project aims at regenerating two former industrial sites near Rouen's city centre and will allow the development of sustainable communities including amenities, housing, soft transport and other facilities.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The investment programme is based on comprehensive urban regeneration and development strategies and plans. The question of the project (i) falling within a plan or a programme requiring a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) in line with the EU Directive 2001/42/EC and/or (ii) falling under the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU will be further examined during appraisal. Energy efficiency requirements in line with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings (recast) 2010/31/EU will also be further assessed during project appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC/ or 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
19/01/2021 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE - Tome VII - Schéma de Cohérence Territoriale
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Flaubert - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Luciline - FR
Related press
France: First EIB financing operation for eco-districts

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Publication Date
3 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53080048
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130116
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Publication Date
8 Jul 2016
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
67612701
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130116
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Publication Date
9 Jan 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
93163820
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130116
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE - Tome VII - Schéma de Cohérence Territoriale
Publication Date
19 Jan 2021
Document language
French
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
136131987
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA)
Project Number
20130116
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
France
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE - Tome VII - Schéma de Cohérence Territoriale
Other links
Summary sheet
ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Data sheet
ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Flaubert - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Luciline - FR
Related press
France: First EIB financing operation for eco-districts

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
France: First EIB financing operation for eco-districts
Other links
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Flaubert - FR
Related publications
Non Technical Summary (NTS) of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) - Luciline - FR
Related public register
03/06/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
08/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
09/01/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE
Related public register
19/01/2021 - Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) - ROUEN ECO-QUARTIERS FLAUBERT-LUCILINE - Tome VII - Schéma de Cohérence Territoriale

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications