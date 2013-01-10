GRUPO SIRO RDI & INVESTMENT PROGRAM

Summary sheet
Loan to finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) and energy efficiency investment programmes as well as the upgrade of the Group's manufacturing plants in Spain.
The proposed project comprises Group RDI activities, as well as energy and modernisation programmes and new production lines at ten sites in Castilla y León, two in Valencia, and two in Andalucía: all in Spain and all in convergence regions.
Depending on their size and location, some sub-projects may fall under Annex II of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. The proposed investments are all on existing RDI or production sites and are of a limited scale. As such, they are unlikely to require an EIA. However, the impact of each sub-project and the cumulative impact on each site will reviewed at appraisal, and confirmation will be sought from the Competent Authority where appropriate.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.