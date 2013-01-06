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MID EUROPA CEE GROWTH FUND IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 50,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 50,000,000
Telecom : € 7,500,000
Energy : € 7,500,000
Health : € 15,000,000
Services : € 20,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/10/2013 : € 7,500,000
22/10/2013 : € 7,500,000
22/10/2013 : € 15,000,000
22/10/2013 : € 20,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MID EUROPA CEE GROWTH FUND IV

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/10/2013
20130106
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MID EUROPA FUND IV LP
Mid Europa IV Management Ltd
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 50 million
EUR 1000 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

European equity fund providing capital to mid-market companies in consumer and service growth sectors in Central and Eastern Europe, the Balkans, the Baltic states and Turkey.

The fund will invest equity in companies seeking capital, with a view to creating jobs and encouraging economic growth, improving the business environment, supporting entrepreneurship and promoting the competitiveness of Europe’s industries.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that all the investee companies comply with the environmental and social requirements of the Bank as set forth in EIB Environmental and Social Principles and Standards.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MID EUROPA CEE GROWTH FUND IV
Other links

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MID EUROPA CEE GROWTH FUND IV
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48481083
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130106
Sector(s)
Telecom
Services
Health
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MID EUROPA CEE GROWTH FUND IV
Other links
Summary sheet
MID EUROPA FUND IV LP
Data sheet
MID EUROPA CEE GROWTH FUND IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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