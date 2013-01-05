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MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 8,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Mauritius : € 8,000,000
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry : € 8,000,000
Signature date(s)
6/12/2013 : € 8,000,000
Other links
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT - EIA- Concentrated Molasses Fertilizer Blending Plant
Related public register
14/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
Related public register
08/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT

Summary sheet

Release date
12 January 2015
Status
Reference
Signed | 06/12/2013
20130105
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
OMNICANE
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 8 million
EUR 23 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Development of an ethanol plant for biofuel purposes with CO2 capture. The key objective of this operation is to add value through the further processing of molasses, itself a by-product of sugar cane processing.

This project forms part of an adaptation strategy to improve the competitiveness of the local sugar industry by ensuring a fully integrated approach to producing sugar and all of its by-products, thereby fostering the country's economic and social development and contributing to sustainable long-term development. The project encompasses the optimal use of natural resources, production of renewable energy as well as carbon dioxide capture, which are fully in line with EU policies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

An existing distillation facility is to be re-located from a town-centre location to an established industrial site with an existing biomass CHP facility, with additional investments to capture CO2 generated by the process to replace imported gas. There will be an on-site waste-water treatment plant and the final by-product will be converted into fertiliser in an associated plant. The nature and scale of the investment are such that it is unlikely that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would have been required if the plant had been located within the EU. The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.

Related documents
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT - EIA- Concentrated Molasses Fertilizer Blending Plant
14/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
08/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT - EIA- Concentrated Molasses Fertilizer Blending Plant
Publication Date
21 Apr 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56989415
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130105
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritius
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
Publication Date
14 Jan 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
56993090
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130105
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritius
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
Publication Date
8 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
57547572
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130105
Sector(s)
Agriculture, fisheries, forestry
Regions
Africa, Caribbean, Pacific countries + OCT
Countries
Mauritius
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
21/04/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT - EIA- Concentrated Molasses Fertilizer Blending Plant
Related public register
14/01/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
Related public register
08/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
Other links
Summary sheet
MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT
Data sheet
MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT

General enquiries and comments

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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