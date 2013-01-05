MAURITIUS ETHANOL PROJECT

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Summary sheet
- Agriculture, fisheries, forestry - Agriculture, forestry and fishing
Development of an ethanol plant for biofuel purposes with CO2 capture. The key objective of this operation is to add value through the further processing of molasses, itself a by-product of sugar cane processing.
This project forms part of an adaptation strategy to improve the competitiveness of the local sugar industry by ensuring a fully integrated approach to producing sugar and all of its by-products, thereby fostering the country's economic and social development and contributing to sustainable long-term development. The project encompasses the optimal use of natural resources, production of renewable energy as well as carbon dioxide capture, which are fully in line with EU policies.
An existing distillation facility is to be re-located from a town-centre location to an established industrial site with an existing biomass CHP facility, with additional investments to capture CO2 generated by the process to replace imported gas. There will be an on-site waste-water treatment plant and the final by-product will be converted into fertiliser in an associated plant. The nature and scale of the investment are such that it is unlikely that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) would have been required if the plant had been located within the EU. The position in respect of national legislation will be confirmed at appraisal.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
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