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ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
9/12/2013 : € 100,000,000
30/10/2014 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related public register
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Addendum to ESDS -ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related press
Ireland: ESB and EIB Sign Loan Facility for €100 million

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 09/12/2013
20130099
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
ELECTRICITY SUPPLY BOARD
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 429 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of five new substations and the related cabelling work to enable renewable energy connection to the grid in the South-West of Ireland.

Construction of five power substations and associated network connections in South West Ireland. The substations are aimed at directing renewable generated power, mainly wind, from the 110 kV network to the 220 kV network.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

By their technical characteristics some project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. According to the decisions made by the Irish competent authorities, none of them requires Statutory Environmental Impact Assessment. Environmental Studies have however been carried out to support the relevant planning applications and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Addendum to ESDS -ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Other links
Related press
Ireland: ESB and EIB Sign Loan Facility for €100 million

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48474438
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130099
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Addendum to ESDS -ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Publication Date
28 Mar 2015
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
58198842
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130099
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Publication Date
31 Dec 2023
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
185255249
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130099
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related public register
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Addendum to ESDS -ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Other links
Summary sheet
ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Data sheet
ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related press
Ireland: ESB and EIB Sign Loan Facility for €100 million

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: ESB and EIB Sign Loan Facility for €100 million
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related public register
28/03/2015 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - Addendum to ESDS -ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION
Related public register
31/12/2023 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications