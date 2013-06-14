ESB NETWORK - RENEWABLE CONNECTION

Summary sheet
Construction of five new substations and the related cabelling work to enable renewable energy connection to the grid in the South-West of Ireland.
Construction of five power substations and associated network connections in South West Ireland. The substations are aimed at directing renewable generated power, mainly wind, from the 110 kV network to the 220 kV network.
By their technical characteristics some project components fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. According to the decisions made by the Irish competent authorities, none of them requires Statutory Environmental Impact Assessment. Environmental Studies have however been carried out to support the relevant planning applications and mitigating and/or compensation measures will be applied as necessary. The impacts that can be typically expected for the project relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance and disturbance during construction.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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