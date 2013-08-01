DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY

Summary sheet
The project consists of a 5.6 km extension of the Dublin's LUAS light rail system including 13 additional stations, a new depot and the purchase of 10 additional trams. The project will allow the connection between the two existing LUAS red and green lines in the inner city centre.
A connection between the two existing LUAS red and green lines in the inner city centre would be made. The project is expected to further increase the attractiveness of the public transport network, improving accessibility while optimising costs and ensuring a sound environmental performance.
The project falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the Competent Authority or on pre-established criteria set by the Member State. In this case an Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out including public consultation. Further details on the compliance of the project with EU Directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be analysed during appraisal.
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
News & Stories
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.