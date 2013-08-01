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DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Ireland : € 150,000,000
Transport : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
3/03/2014 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related press
Ireland: EIB gives EUR 150m backing for LUAS connection

Summary sheet

Release date
1 August 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 03/03/2014
20130098
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DUBLIN LUAS CITY CROSSING
RAILWAY PROCUREMENT AGENCY
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 163 million
EUR 326 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of a 5.6 km extension of the Dublin's LUAS light rail system including 13 additional stations, a new depot and the purchase of 10 additional trams. The project will allow the connection between the two existing LUAS red and green lines in the inner city centre.

A connection between the two existing LUAS red and green lines in the inner city centre would be made. The project is expected to further increase the attractiveness of the public transport network, improving accessibility while optimising costs and ensuring a sound environmental performance.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project falls under Annex II of the EU EIA Directive, according to which the need for a full EIA is decided either on a case-by-case basis by the Competent Authority or on pre-established criteria set by the Member State. In this case an Environmental Impact Assessment has been carried out including public consultation. Further details on the compliance of the project with EU Directives on the environment, including EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC will be analysed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/17/EC/ and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Other links
Related press
Ireland: EIB gives EUR 150m backing for LUAS connection

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49283876
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130098
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220585
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130098
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
95037722
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130098
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Ireland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Other links
Summary sheet
DUBLIN LUAS CITY CROSSING
Data sheet
DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related press
Ireland: EIB gives EUR 150m backing for LUAS connection

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
Ireland: EIB gives EUR 150m backing for LUAS connection
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DUBLIN LUAS CROSS CITY

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications