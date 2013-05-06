BRANDENBURG FORSCHUNG III

Summary sheet
Co-financing of the eligible investments of the Federal State of Brandenburg in the knowledge production and research performed by academic staff and scientists as well as capital investments in research infrastructure and scientific equipment in 2013-2016.
The purpose of the project is to enhance the quality and efficiency of scientific work and augment academic research activities undertaken at three public universities and six Fachhochschulen as well as 19 public research institutes affiliated with the Max-Planck Society, the Wilhelm-Gottfried-Leibniz Foundation, the Helmholtz Association, the Fraunhofer Foundation and the German Research Association during the period 2013-2016. Thus the project will strengthen research infrastructures and capabilities in the convergence region Brandenburg.
The project concerns investments in research that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities, already authorised for the same purpose and not expecting to materially change current research practices at these institutions. The project would therefore not require an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) under the Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be assessed during appraisal, including the potential impacts of some of the capital investments concerned.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation
(Dir. 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC [amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC]), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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