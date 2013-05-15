Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 62,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Germany : € 62,000,000
Services : € 62,000,000
Signature date(s)
29/11/2013 : € 62,000,000
Other links
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF

Summary sheet

Release date
15 May 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 29/11/2013
20130091
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
EDEKA NORDBAYERN-SACHSEN-THUERINGEN EG
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 63 million
EUR 125 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a retail goods warehouse and distribution centre in Berbersdorf (Saxony)

The project concerns a new regional food warehouse and distribution centre for the promoter. The investment comprises storage and cooling facilities for all relevant food market segments. It is located in the triangle Dresden-Leipzig-Chemnitz at the A4-motorway exit “Berbersdorf”.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The proposed project falls under Annex II of EU Directive 2011/92/EU and the requirement for an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) will be assessed at appraisal. Should the investment have a potential negative impact on an area forming part of the Natura 2000 network (Habitats Directive 92/43/EC or Birds Directive 79/409/EC), the Bank would require the promoter to act in accordance with the provisions of these Directives as transposed into National Law.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector, and is thus not covered by EU Directives on procurement.

Related documents
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
Publication Date
12 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
49377686
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130091
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
Publication Date
9 Oct 2017
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
72171174
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130091
Sector(s)
Services
Regions
European Union
Countries
Germany
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
Related public register
09/10/2017 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
Other links
Summary sheet
EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF
Data sheet
EDEKA REGIONALLAGER BERBERSDORF

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications