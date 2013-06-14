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UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Energy : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
14/10/2013 : € 50,000,000
14/10/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II

Summary sheet

Release date
14 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 14/10/2013
20130088
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
ACCEPTABLE CORPORATE(S)
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to support small to medium-scale investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency sectors, contributing to the EU energy and climate change objectives.

The proposed operation would support a series of investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency that would contribute to the EU energy and climate change objectives.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation intends to bring environmental benefits by supporting projects that help to mitigate climate change. Due to their technical characteristics, the subprojects to be proposed for allocation are likely to fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive. The Bank will check that the financial intermediary has maintained its capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental as appraised during the previous similar operation.

The Bank will review systems and procedures applied by the financial intermediary during appraisal, including making sure that sub-schemes’ promoters are, where applicable, in compliance with the EU Procurement Directive 2004/17/EC and its transposition into national legislation.

Related documents
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
Publication Date
7 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48612552
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130088
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
125439881
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130088
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
07/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
Other links
Summary sheet
UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II
Data sheet
UNICREDIT ENERGIA RINNOVABILE FL II

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications