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STOGIT GAS STORAGE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 283,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 283,000,000
Energy : € 283,000,000
Signature date(s)
19/07/2013 : € 283,000,000
Other links
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE

Summary sheet

Release date
10 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 19/07/2013
20130071
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
UNDERGROUND GAS STORAGE FACILITY DEVELOPMENT
The promoter is the largest gas storage operator in Italy.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 283 million
EUR 567 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments for the development of an underground gas storage facility in the Lombardy region.

Natural gas storage facilities play an important role in providing flexibility and security to the gas system. The project, a priority Trans-European energy network (TEN-E) project, would add further resilience to the Italian gas system by reducing the risk of supply interruption and improving the whole system's management in situations of excess of demand (peak loads) or shortage of supply as well as adding strategic reserve capacity.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project has been subject to an environmental assessment as required by the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU. Authorisation has been granted by the competent authorities in November 2009.

The investments under the project are subject to the procurement provisions defined in Directive 2004/17/EC for entities operating in the water, energy, transport and postal services sectors.

Related documents
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Publication Date
17 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
47893257
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130071
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53221942
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130071
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88227761
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130071
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
17/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - STOGIT GAS STORAGE
Other links
Summary sheet
UNDERGROUND GAS STORAGE FACILITY DEVELOPMENT
Data sheet
STOGIT GAS STORAGE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications