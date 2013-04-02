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FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 200,000,000
Urban development : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
11/02/2014 : € 100,000,000
18/02/2015 : € 100,000,000
Other links
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV

Summary sheet

Release date
2 April 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 11/02/2014
20130066
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
VLAAMSE MAATSCHAPPIJ VOOR SOCIAAL WONEN NV
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 400 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Urban regeneration schemes under the Flanders social housing programme in various locations in the region.
Investment programme 2013-2015.

The project will comprise small to medium-sized retrofitting and newly built social housing investments in the years 2013-2015 undertaken by social housing providers throughout the region. It is expected that the investments to be funded will concern in particular energy-efficiency measures.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The social housing to be financed under the project will have to comply with high environmental standards and will significantly contribute to improving the urban environment.

The final beneficiaries, social housing providers, fall under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.

Related documents
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
Publication Date
16 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48641066
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130066
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
Publication Date
1 Jan 2019
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
88814025
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130066
Sector(s)
Urban development
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
16/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
Related public register
01/01/2019 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
Other links
Summary sheet
FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV
Data sheet
FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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