FLANDERS URBAN SOCIAL HOUSING IV

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Urban regeneration schemes under the Flanders social housing programme in various locations in the region.
Investment programme 2013-2015.
The project will comprise small to medium-sized retrofitting and newly built social housing investments in the years 2013-2015 undertaken by social housing providers throughout the region. It is expected that the investments to be funded will concern in particular energy-efficiency measures.
The social housing to be financed under the project will have to comply with high environmental standards and will significantly contribute to improving the urban environment.
The final beneficiaries, social housing providers, fall under public procurement and will be required by the Bank to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the projects have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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