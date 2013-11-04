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SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 282,326,369.28
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 282,326,369.28
Energy : € 282,326,369.28
Signature date(s)
14/07/2015 : € 282,326,369.28
Other links
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
17/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALAWHISTLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
23/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060

Summary sheet

Release date
4 November 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 24/07/2017
20130060
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
SANTANDER UK PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 200 million (EUR 244 million)
GBP 575 million (EUR 700 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Framework loan to finance onshore wind, dedicated biomass and solar photovoltaic renewable energy lending projects and energy-efficiency investments

The operation will contribute to EU energy and climate change objectives, notably reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

This operation supports projects that help to mitigate climate change. All of the individual schemes presented in the initial pipeline are categorised as Annex II projects under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, which would require a mandatory environmental impact assessment. The Bank will assess the financial intermediary's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy.

The Bank will require the financial intermediary to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered by final beneficiaries in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC) and Decision 2006/211/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Related documents
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
17/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALAWHISTLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
23/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
12 Mar 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
52038946
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALAWHISTLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Publication Date
17 Dec 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
66400951
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060
Publication Date
23 Mar 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
82084863
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127300869
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060
Publication Date
16 Oct 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
127683113
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130060
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/03/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
17/12/2018 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - GALAWHISTLE ONSHORE WIND FARM
Related public register
23/03/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Related public register
16/10/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - MIDDLE MUIR ONSHORE WIND FARM-ALLOCATION20130060
Other links
Summary sheet
SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN
Data sheet
SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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