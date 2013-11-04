SANTANDER UK RENEWABLE ENERGY FRAMEWORK LOAN

Signature(s)
Summary sheet
Framework loan to finance onshore wind, dedicated biomass and solar photovoltaic renewable energy lending projects and energy-efficiency investments
The operation will contribute to EU energy and climate change objectives, notably reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.
This operation supports projects that help to mitigate climate change. All of the individual schemes presented in the initial pipeline are categorised as Annex II projects under the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive, which would require a mandatory environmental impact assessment. The Bank will assess the financial intermediary's capacity and procedures to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations as well as its capacity to support the Bank's public disclosure policy.
The Bank will require the financial intermediary to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered by final beneficiaries in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC and Directive 2007/66/EC (amending Directives 1989/665/EEC and 1992/13/EEC) and Decision 2006/211/EC), with parallel publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Disclaimer
Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
Documents
General enquiries and comments
The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.
Media enquiries
Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.
Complaints mechanism
Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.
Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption
The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.