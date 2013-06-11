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AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 93,824,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 93,824,000
Health : € 93,824,000
Signature date(s)
25/06/2015 : € 33,824,000
23/10/2013 : € 60,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST

Summary sheet

Release date
11 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 23/10/2013
20130059
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
GEZONDHEIDSZORG OOSTKUST
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 94 million
EUR 230 million
Location
Sector(s)
  • Health - Human health and social work activities
Description
Objectives

Financing of the construction of a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient new hospital with 270 beds, that will replace an ageing, multi-site infrastructure.

Support for urban renewal and regeneration (incl. health)

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an EIA is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
Publication Date
5 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48540620
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130059
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
Publication Date
24 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
124758381
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130059
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
Related public register
24/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
Other links
Summary sheet
AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST
Data sheet
AZ GO HOSPITAL KNOKKE-HEIST

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

Related publications