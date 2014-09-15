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CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 123,146,067.41
Countries
Sector(s)
United Kingdom : € 123,146,067.41
Solid waste : € 123,146,067.41
Signature date(s)
13/09/2018 : € 123,146,067.41
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT - Energy from Waste & Recycling Facility Trident Park Cardiff
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 110 million backing for Viridor’s Cardiff Energy Recovery Facility (ERF)

Summary sheet

Release date
15 September 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/09/2018
20130049
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT
PENNON GROUP PLC
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
GBP 110 million (EUR 138 million)
GBP 220 million (EUR 276 million)
Location
Sector(s)
  • Solid waste - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
Description
Objectives

Construction, operation and maintenance of an energy-from-waste (EfW) combined heat and power (CHP) plant in Cardiff, Wales.

The project aims to construct and operate a waste incinerator (Energy from Waste (EfW) plant) in Cardiff, Wales, UK.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project concerns the construction of a waste incinerator (Energy from waste (EfW)) plant processing more than 100 t/day of residual waste from five authorities in Wales. Hence the project is subject to Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EC. An environmental permit has been granted for the site. An integral permit according to the Industrial Emissions Directive (2010/75/EU) will be required by the competent authorities before the plant is put into operation.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (2004/17/EC/ or 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT - Energy from Waste & Recycling Facility Trident Park Cardiff
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT
Other links
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 110 million backing for Viridor’s Cardiff Energy Recovery Facility (ERF)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT - Energy from Waste & Recycling Facility Trident Park Cardiff
Publication Date
12 Jul 2016
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
54579456
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130049
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT
Publication Date
14 Jan 2020
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
51563915
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130049
Sector(s)
Solid waste
Regions
United Kingdom
Countries
United Kingdom
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT - Energy from Waste & Recycling Facility Trident Park Cardiff
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT
Other links
Summary sheet
CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT
Data sheet
CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 110 million backing for Viridor’s Cardiff Energy Recovery Facility (ERF)

News & Stories

Link to source
Related press
United Kingdom: GBP 110 million backing for Viridor’s Cardiff Energy Recovery Facility (ERF)
Other links
Related public register
12/07/2016 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT - Energy from Waste & Recycling Facility Trident Park Cardiff
Related public register
14/01/2020 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - CARDIFF ENERGY-FROM-WASTE CHP PLANT

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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