DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS

Summary sheet
The project consists of the partial financing of municipal roads in the city of Dabrowa Gornicza in Poland in a convergence region.
This project will help bring the necessary upgrades to the municipality road network namely: the east-west connection around Dabrowa Gornicza, from the border with Sosnowiec to the border with Slawków, which constitutes the section of National Road 94 / E-40; the access road to a new economic zone being developed; and city roads. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions. It is also expected to benefit from Cohesion Fund financing (Infrastructure & Environment Funds). The consistency of the project with the lending policy to the transport sector (Decision CA/452/11) depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during the appraisal.
The project contains some components that fall under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure was undertaken. The project does not appear to be close to any Natura 2000 sites. Positive environmental decisions have been issued for the project with conditions. In addition, a Strategic Environmental Assessment was undertaken in compliance with Directive 2001/42/EC. This is to be further appraised.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where appropriate.
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Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).
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