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DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 23,601,604.91
Countries
Sector(s)
Poland : € 23,601,604.91
Transport : € 23,601,604.91
Signature date(s)
13/08/2013 : € 23,601,604.91
Other links
Related public register
13/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Tucanawa Economic Zone
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Road No DK 94
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS

Summary sheet

Release date
12 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 13/08/2013
20130048
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
DABROWA GORNICZA
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
PLN 100 million (EUR 23 million)
PLN 399 million (EUR 92 million)
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of the partial financing of municipal roads in the city of Dabrowa Gornicza in Poland in a convergence region.

This project will help bring the necessary upgrades to the municipality road network namely: the east-west connection around Dabrowa Gornicza, from the border with Sosnowiec to the border with Slawków, which constitutes the section of National Road 94 / E-40; the access road to a new economic zone being developed; and city roads. The project is therefore eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions. It is also expected to benefit from Cohesion Fund financing (Infrastructure & Environment Funds). The consistency of the project with the lending policy to the transport sector (Decision CA/452/11) depends on its economic profitability and will be confirmed during the appraisal.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

The project contains some components that fall under Annex 1 of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU and a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure was undertaken. The project does not appear to be close to any Natura 2000 sites. Positive environmental decisions have been issued for the project with conditions. In addition, a Strategic Environmental Assessment was undertaken in compliance with Directive 2001/42/EC. This is to be further appraised.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and 2007/66/EC), with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU (OJEU), as and where appropriate.

Related documents
13/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Tucanawa Economic Zone
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Road No DK 94
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
Publication Date
13 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48565855
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Tucanawa Economic Zone
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53220279
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Road No DK 94
Publication Date
20 Sep 2016
Document language
Polish
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53223521
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA)
Project Number
20130048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
Publication Date
14 Nov 2018
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
76141699
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130048
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Poland
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
13/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Tucanawa Economic Zone
Related public register
20/09/2016 - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS - Road No DK 94
Related public register
14/11/2018 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
Other links
Summary sheet
DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS
Data sheet
DABROWA GORNICZA MUNICIPAL ROADS

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Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

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The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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