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H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 150,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Belgium : € 150,000,000
Health : € 150,000,000
Signature date(s)
22/11/2013 : € 150,000,000
Other links
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)

Summary sheet

Release date
20 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 22/11/2013
20130045
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
H.-HARTZIEKENHUIS ROESELARE-MENEN
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 150 million
EUR 340 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Construction of a building for a general hospital on a new site in the city of Roeselare merging two existing hospitals.

Support for urban renewal and regeneration, and health.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Hospitals are not specifically mentioned in the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, though the project may be covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The Bank’s services will verify during appraisal whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is required and the screening decision of the competent authority. It is expected that the project will have positive social benefits as healthcare is an element of social cohesion.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir 2004/18/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Related documents
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Publication Date
5 Feb 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48770027
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130045
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Publication Date
17 Jun 2014
Document language
Dutch
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53222451
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130045
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Publication Date
20 Dec 2022
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
152069712
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130045
Sector(s)
Health
Regions
European Union
Countries
Belgium
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
05/02/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Related public register
17/06/2014 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Related public register
20/12/2022 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Other links
Summary sheet
H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)
Data sheet
H HART HOSPITAL ROESELARE-MENEN (B)

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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