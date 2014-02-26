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SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 75,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 75,000,000
Energy : € 75,000,000
Signature date(s)
26/09/2014 : € 25,000,000
26/09/2014 : € 50,000,000
Other links
Related public register
11/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS

Summary sheet

Release date
26 February 2014
Status
Reference
Signed | 26/09/2014
20130044
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Leading provider of multi-utility services in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 75 million
EUR 153 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

Investments to upgrade and expand the Promoter's electricity distribution network in the Autonomous Province of Bolzano (Sudtirol) and to extend the district heating network of the city of Bolzano.

The project will enable the Promoter to expand the electricity and district heating networks, reduce losses, and improve the quality and the reliability of supply.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

Current information suggests that the project components will fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive (2011/92/EC), requiring the competent authority to determine the need for an EIA in line with the Directive. Environmental impacts are generally expected to be low and mostly limited to the construction phase. This will be further assessed during appraisal.

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EEC and Dir. 2007/66/EC), with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where appropriate.

Comments

n/a

Related documents
11/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
17/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Publication Date
11 Jul 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
53641848
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130044
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Publication Date
17 Jul 2015
Document language
Italian
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
60407420
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Non-Technical Summary (NTS)
Project Number
20130044
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Publication Date
23 Dec 2021
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
143386234
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS)
Project Number
20130044
Sector(s)
Energy
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
11/07/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Related public register
17/07/2015 - Non-Technical Summary (NTS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Related public register
23/12/2021 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet (ESCS) - SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Other links
Summary sheet
ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS
Data sheet
SEL ELECTRICITY AND DISTRICT HEATING NETWORKS

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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