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ATLANTIA AMBIENTE E SICUREZZA AUTOSTRADE

Signature(s)

Amount
€ 200,000,000
Countries
Sector(s)
Italy : € 200,000,000
Transport : € 200,000,000
Signature date(s)
20/09/2013 : € 200,000,000
Other links
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA AMBIENTE E SICUREZZA AUTOSTRADE

Summary sheet

Release date
27 June 2013
Status
Reference
Signed | 20/09/2013
20130010
Project name
Promoter - financial intermediary
ROAD SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT
One of the largest toll road operators in Europe.
Proposed EIB finance (Approximate amount)
Total cost (Approximate amount)
EUR 200 million
EUR 777 million
Location
Sector(s)
Description
Objectives

The project consists of several small and mid-sized investment schemes, including installation of safety barriers, noise barriers and tunnel improvements to enhance the safety and environmental performances of a number of motorway sections in Italy on a motorway network managed under concession and representing a total length of some 2854km.

Safety enhancement and noise reduction measures are expected to lead to significant societal benefits. In addition, the investments included in the project are in line with the increased safety and environmental standards associated with European policies.

Environmental aspects
Procurement

During appraisal the Bank will verify the compliance of the investments composing the project with the Environmental Impact Assessment Directive 2011/92/EU, Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 79/409/EEC as and where appropriate.

The project's compliance with the applicable EU procurement legislation (Dir. 2004/17/EC or 2004/18/EC and Dir. 2007/66/EC) will be checked during appraisal, with respect, in particular, to the publication of the tender notices in the EU Official Journal as and where appropriate. Details of the procurement strategies will be reviewed during the appraisal.

Related documents
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA AMBIENTE E SICUREZZA AUTOSTRADE

Disclaimer

Before financing approval by the Board of Directors, and before loan signature, projects are under appraisal and negotiation. The information and data provided on this page are therefore indicative.
They are provided for transparency purposes only and cannot be considered to represent official EIB policy (see also the Explanatory notes).

Documents

Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA AMBIENTE E SICUREZZA AUTOSTRADE
Publication Date
2 Jan 2014
Document language
English
Main Topic
Lending
Document Number
48820439
Document Focus
Environmental Information
Document Type
Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS)
Project Number
20130010
Sector(s)
Transport
Regions
European Union
Countries
Italy
Publicly available
Download now
or Link to source
Link to source
Related public register
02/01/2014 - Environmental and Social Data Sheet (ESDS) - ATLANTIA AMBIENTE E SICUREZZA AUTOSTRADE
Other links
Summary sheet
ROAD SAFETY AND ENVIRONMENT
Data sheet
ATLANTIA AMBIENTE E SICUREZZA AUTOSTRADE

General enquiries and comments

The EIB is committed to open communication and encourages constructive stakeholder input regarding its activities.
Enquiries and comments concerning the EIB’s involvement in a project or the financing facilities, activities, organisation and objectives of the EIB, can be sent to the EIB Infodesk.
Alternatively, the EIB can be contacted through its external offices.
Queries regarding details of a specific project, in particular when it is under appraisal by the EIB, should preferably be addressed directly to project promoters.

Media enquiries

Media-related enquiries can be addressed to the EIB Press Office. Please also visit our Media information section.

Complaints mechanism

Any complaint regarding alleged maladministration can be lodged via the EIB Complaints Mechanism. The European Ombudsman acts as an independent external accountability mechanism of the EIB.

Zero tolerance against fraud and corruption

The EIB has a zero tolerance policy on fraud or corruption. To report allegations of fraud and corruption relating to EIB-financed projects, please contact the Investigations Division. All reports will be treated as strictly confidential and handled in line with EIB investigation procedures and the EIB Group Anti-Fraud Policy.

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